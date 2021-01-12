The shame of it all
Editor:
What I watched unfold in the US Capitol building on January 6 brings hurt, shame and fear to a new level for me. I am almost 70 years old and have never witnessed anything like this in the United States of America. Yes, we have had our moments, but to do what these “protestors” did in the name of patriotism and freedom has brought our country to a new precipice. I listened to the Senators speak eloquently that night as they voiced opinions about the objections to the electoral college count. How dare some of these elected people try to disenfranchise the thousands, if not millions, of votes that Americans delivered faithfully and trustingly on November 3?
Democracy is about the peaceful transfer of power from one party to another when elections are won or lost. Did the protestors think that they could really stop the progression of our Republic? Did they think that desecrating the Capitol would be the proper way to deliver their message? What is their message? Somehow I missed it as I cried and shook my head in bewilderment. The Constitution, which leaves little room for interpretation, is pretty clear on how this transfer of power will take place. I have discovered for myself amid all of this sadness that I am a Constitutionalist. We have the most respected document ever written in history as our guide. This was not the way to change it, nor the way to demonstrate the want of change. Wake up America, before it it is too late, and we find our country at the beck and call of extremists, from the right or the left, they do not represent ME.
What to do? Write your congressional representative. Often, with respect and clarity.
Valerie Loving, Payson
