Socialism, Marxism or Communism won’t work in America. It’s not who we are. We are a competitive, independent, hard charging and overconfident people. Yet at the same time we are generous to a fault and willing to do our best to help those in need, with or without government assistance.
My grandpa worked nightshift at a railyard and farmed in the day while raising nine kids during the Depression. He did whatever it took to support his family. When his friends found themselves in a bad way he fed them, straight out of his farm. He was a Democrat who embodied the American spirit.
America was founded on principles of independence. We threw out King George with extreme prejudice. We craved self-determination and our ability to choose our own destiny. The Bill of Rights was included in our Constitution because we the people wanted to restrain our own government. I believe that Americans appreciate the animated fight that capitalism offers.
The high school seniors who have worked hard, and completed their assignments and excelled in school and devoted hours upon hours to their studies expect to reap the fruits of their labor in the form of scholarships and acceptance to the best universities. Their classmates who cruised through school, just trying to graduate will receive the benefits of their education as well. The one will receive offers and accolades while the other will not. All of us are the recipients of the consequences of our own decisions.
We really are a kind and benevolent people. Government programs to help the poor and the elderly exist in abundance. School kids can get free and reduced lunches, families can receive subsidies like the Earned Income Tax Credit, we have Medicaid and Medicare and Social Security, there are mental health and drug treatment facilities sponsored by the government, food stamps, VA benefits and health care, public education and so much more all paid with tax dollars.
Yet, some are proposing that the government can take over whole segments of our economy like health care or even health insurance. The taking over of this industry flies in the face of the Fifth Amendment of our Constitution, unless the government is willing to pay just compensation to these privately owned businesses.
Climbing the ladder of success and working our fingers to their nubs describe the American worker. Our strength comes from the jumping into the battle of learning how to make it in life. I fear that socialism will rob us of the very thing that has made us a great nation. Don’t sell your birthright for a pottage of promises.
Gordon H. Gartner, Payson
