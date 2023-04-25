The system is fair

On December 9, 2022, I participated with 11 others in our Gila County vote recount. Six Republicans and six Democrats worked together side by side.
There is an automatic recount if the outcome of any race is within 0.5%. Such was the case for two offices in our state: State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General.
Protections are built in every step of the way. In December,
Democrats and Republicans worked together in teams – counting and tallying ballots.
Ballots were secured in locked pouches and delivered to the ballot-counting machine close by.
The machine, which is not connected to the Internet or any other device, confirmed our hand count; our numbers matched exactly.
All participants in the recount witnessed every step of the process. We had the opportunity to ask questions, and we got very complete answers.
Results are real, accurate, checked, re-checked, confirmed, guarded, and turned in safely under the watchful eyes of equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats. The same is true on election day. Republicans and Democrats work together to protect our right to vote.
In February, I attended the Rim Country Republican Club meeting to hear Gila County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham speak. She explained that her office is responsible for overseeing voter registration, and she told about the numerous safeguards that are in place in Arizona to ensure that voter information is managed properly to protect it and make sure it is kept confidential.. For example, computers can be accessed only by fingerprint matching and very few people have access to records stored on the computers. The many checks and balances in place guarantee that voter registration cannot be manipulated by anyone, including the secretary of state.
The Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) helps Arizona improve the accuracy of voter rolls and catches voters who try to register or vote in multiple states.
It’s gratifying to be part of a team of Democrats and Republicans cooperating for the integrity of our democratic process, making sure that the will of the majority of voters is reflected in the outcomes of elections. I encourage all interested voters to volunteer to work at the polls during elections and/or in the vote-counting process. You’ll contribute to our safe and secure elections and you’ll be reassured that the system is fair.
