Editor:
The Taliban wins the war. Americans are shocked at the swiftness of our defeat. Veterans are grieving.
President Obama’s Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said President Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”
His assessment proved correct!
In just seven months in office, President Biden has created two major humanitarian and national security crises. An open border with a million COVID spreading illegal aliens, who are being shipped to communities throughout the country. Trump had secured that border. Biden rejected that effective model.
And now Biden’s complete impotence in failing to execute a controlled withdrawal from Afghanistan which has left Americans behind. This is a huge diplomatic disaster!
So, on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on Americans, the Taliban flag will fly over our abandoned U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Russia and China are posed to establish diplomatic relations with the terrorist Taliban.
National media now reports Biden ignored advice from his generals and intelligence officers and pushed hard to have the withdrawal completed by August 31. So, he owns it all!
Biden’s impotent leadership in this crisis is further illustrated by his hiding from the American people for six days at Camp David before conducting a short speech to Americans.
In his speech, Biden was quick to blame many others for the failure, including President Trump. But Trump had reduced our force level down to 2,500 troops in a very controlled manner with a strong message to the Taliban that any attack on Americans would result in a quick and deadly response. No soldiers were killed in the last year as a result. Biden rejected that model.
And Biden’s “the buck stops here” statement was meek and uncaring. He next immediately left town again and left others to address the media and the American people, essentially abandoning his duty. Another demonstration of weak leadership during a crisis.
Americans agree that our troops needed to leave Afghanistan — but they did not want the chaos and total lack of leadership, or the international embarrassment, because the president and senior members of his administration couldn’t lead.
If the phone rings at the White House at 3 a.m. reporting an attack on Americans, do you trust the president to effectively lead a response?
I don’t!
Gary P. Morris, chairman, Gila County Republican Party and veteran
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!