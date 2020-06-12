Editor:
The recent murder of George Floyd has forced my daughter to have “the talk” with my black grandson about the treatment of blacks in the United States. Although he is only 9, he needed to be told what to expect in a clearly racist country.
My grandson is now pretty scared, especially of “peace officers.” But he needed to gain a basic understanding about our systemic, 400-year-old racism, in the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
He is now starting to recognize that, like all black males in this country, he has a virtual “target” on his back.
For our country has long demonstrated an indifference to either the casual day-to-day racism accorded blacks, or even their murder, irrespective of age.
I do not realistically believe this systemic racism will ever change Far too many whites are invested in this unequal system.
Robert Horne, Pine
(2) comments
It would be great if all of the anti-cop protestors out there, instead of burning, looting, and destroying, actually started joining the police forces they hate to promote change from the inside, while actually experiencing life as a police officer, a profession which really does have a target painted on it's back due largely in part to the previous administration, which did nothing to further any kind of race relations or equality.
Jack
There are a whole slew of statistics that clearly don't support "the talk" that you had, which instilled a fear of police in a child. It's a great way to perpetuate the cycle. Wouldn't it be better to explain that if you are respectful and don't break the law the odds of having a bad encounter with a minuscule percentage of abusive law enforcement officers, regardless of skin color, are pretty miniscule?
I love that we get to pick and choose what science to support.
Jack
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!