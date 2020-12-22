The trashing of Rim Country
Editor:
Take a drive on Highway 87 between Pine and Payson, or south of Payson, and just look at the trashing of Rim Country. We have lived in Pine for almost 23 years and we have never seen this roadway as littered.
I am a senior citizen and have to wonder what has happened in this past generation that people have no qualms about throwing out paper, plastic bags and bottles, soda cans, coffee cups, filled black garbage bags, diapers, tires, glass bottles, furniture, not securing garbage and building materials on trucks going to the landfill and more!
And also walk or drive on our forest roads around Pine and on the Rim and see the cans, plastic bottles, car parts, household furniture and appliances, and campsites where campers just left their garbage and litter.
Unless this disregard for the environment is turned around, 87 will look like you are driving in a landfill and our beautiful forests will be trash filled!
Thank you to the Pine and Payson volunteers who do road pick up but that only covers about 4 miles of the 15 that are a total mess. An ADOT maintenance supervisor did say that the mile by the landfill turnoff is open for adoption and what a needed adoption that is. AND trash pick up is a low priority for ADOT maintenance because of road maintenance work to be done! When ADOT does pick up, sadly the litter piles up again almost immediately.
There are stretches along 87 that would be totally unsafe for volunteers or ADOT to pick up without closing a lane. I vote for lane closures a couple times a year so this road pick up can occur.
If not ADOT employees picking up then, are there not community service people any more? AND if people are dumping their furniture, appliances, etc. on the road during these tough financial times, would the landfill be willing to take a financial hit one VERY PUBLICIZED day a quarter for free dumping?
Sad to be spending time figuring out these pick up solutions when the REAL solution is to change this “OK to litter” behavior but can this be done and where to start? We just can’t accept, “it is what it is.”
See littering? Get license # and call Litter Hotline: 1-877-354-8837.
Sue Thompson, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!