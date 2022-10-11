Community pools are a quality-of-life issue offered as an important community service, and just like parks and ball fields are not operated to generate revenue. With proper management, pools can generate an acceptable cost recovery. The key to good cost recovery needs to first start with program development before pool design.
There are many outdoor pools throughout the country in similar climates that operate year-round. Sedona has pools that operate year-round, and Payson has member pools that open in April and operate into October. The high school swim season goes until early November with almost all the schools swimming in outdoor pools.
The alleged Taylor Pool study that was commissioned by the Town has never been shared with the town residents. When hundreds of community members requested an evaluation by a licensed pool contractor paid for by concerned citizens, the town rejected the evaluation. Pool contractors who had worked on Taylor Pool previously were confident that Taylor could be brought up to code and was in better condition than other older pools currently operating in Arizona.
There are no agreements between the Town and the Tribe for the use of Tonto Pool. There are no agreements between the Town and any private pools in Payson. By the Town claiming they have negotiated agreements, when they don’t, it has caused issues with the use of private pools in the community. The Town’s confusing, little used, and very limited, swim lesson rebate program did almost nothing to help those who needed assistance with swim lessons the most.
To date there has been nothing shared regarding concrete plans for a community pool for Payson. Our children, seniors and families are still waiting. With drowning being a leading cause of death for children, we will have generations of children who won’t learn to swim because of no access to a community pool. Empty campaign promises do nothing as years go by, we are no closer to a pool today than we were when Taylor Pool was closed.
