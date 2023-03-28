The truth is crucial

Gary Morris, the local head of the Republican Party, spoke a series of lies on KMOG radio about me. I personally confronted Mr. Morris previously and asked him not to lie about me. After Mr. Morris lied on KMOG. I called Gary Morris and asked to speak with him directly in person to discuss the falsehoods he has been spreading. Mr. Morris refuses to clear up the lies he has been promulgating. Gary Morris uses the excuse that he fears I might assault him. This is one of the popular rumors he has been spreading. I have never assaulted anyone.
I was elected for 25 years as a municipal judge, and my record is clear that the things he has accused me of are untrue.
I would challenge Mr. Morris to show up at a public forum such as the Tea Party with evidence of the fabrications he has promoted.
Like so many Republicans such as Donald Trump, Mr. Morris will not publicly be accountable for the falsehoods he spreads. The Fifth Amendment has been the choice of the Republican Party. Gary Morris, like Trump, refuses to commit to a forum where he will be held accountable. Kari Lake, Donald Trump, and Gary Morris all wilt when asked to prove the fabrications they rely on.
If our society is to return to normal the truth will be a crucial part of the mending.
