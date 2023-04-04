The truth is indeed crucial

A frequent poster to the roundup has accused several people of lying, yet does not indicate what content these alleged lies contain. He also leaves out some facts, such as the fact that he has a restraining order placed upon his person to stay away from the very people he wishes to confront. Then there is the wildly entertaining claim to have been a municipal judge for 25 years. Judge of what? A dog show? It is highly unlikely that any judge would cap off his career by assaulting people in their place of business, even if the assault was only verbal. But then there is the restraining order, not given out on whims by actual judges. This LTE darling continues his TDS by claiming that President Trump has also lied but, as usual, gives no evidence as to the subject or content of the alleged lies. To a better and more relevant point: what the media has not told us is about child (under 18 years) transgender operations. The fact (even better than truth) is that they are performed 98% of the time on children afflicted with autism. Anyone who knows about this affliction realizes that it carries an obsessive nature that is not easy to deal with and impossible to control. The parents, in their hope to normalize the child, cling to the comforting words of a doctor or therapist whose only interest is the large amount of money to be made by acceding to the child’s obsession of sex change. Back to the original thought: perhaps the writer charging everyone who disagrees with him is suffering from undiagnosed autism? The symptoms are there: obsessive nature, inability to interact with others, aggressiveness, depression and hyper focus. This gentleman has not yet been able to post anything without negatively mentioning President Trump, no matter what the primary subject of his letter. Payson potholes are not (gasp!) Trump’s fault. Trump did not cause huge egg or gas price increases. Although a convenient punching bag for the left, the name is a convenient, although fallacious, lightning rod for all ills the left is unwilling or unable to put in their proper place.
(1) comment
Michael,
Turn on your TV right now...
Trump, twice impeached, one term former president, has been indicted for 34 crimes.
He will appear before a judge today.
As for Trump's lies; have you seen living in a cave for 7 years?
Welcome to the discussion.
