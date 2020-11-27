Editor:
I heard a man rejecting the mandate to wear a mask (notice I didn’t say gentleman because a gentleman has consideration for others).
The other day I was entering the east entrance to Safeway when a pickup truck was exiting in the median and almost into the entrance lane. I yelled, “The exit road is over there” and the response was “The road is where we want it to be.”
Seat belts are to protect ourselves. A stop sign is to protect ourselves and others. Don’t stop and you could be killed or kill someone. In this country we drive on the right side of the road. These are common sense rules. Wearing a mask is just a temporary mandate to try to save thousands of lives and possibly your own.
If we didn’t have rules and regulations it would be mass bedlam. What has happened to this world?
Lynn Andrew
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!