There’s no F in success
Editor:
I beg to differ with Donald Cline’s assessment of Senator Sylvia Allen’s successful funding for charter schools (Oct. 22 Roundup).
Is it realistic to believe that charter schools are better than public schools when her own George Washington Academy in Snowflake received a failing grade?
Mary Lou Arbanas, Pine
