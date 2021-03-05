Editor:
First of all let me praise the courage and tenacity of all the rescuers of the three people rescued in the Sedona area in January during a major winter storm. Putting their lives on the line whether hiking through the storm or going in to rescue with a helicopter is to be commended, especially when having to go in to rescue morons.
Come on people, when are these morons going to wakeup and start fending for themselves? Accidents and life-threatening situations can happen every time we go out in the outdoors and bad things do happen to people that have a good plan and the right gear. But these three morons rappelling during a winter storm that had been forecasted for a WEEK ahead of time is the same dumbassism as hiking Fossil Creek in the summer in flip-flops and one bottle of water. Are there any repercussions to these people like paying for all the time and resources spent rescuing them and paying for the lost personal gear?
I read in another article they were from Arkansas and plan on coming back again and bringing more socks, but not in winter. No, come back in July and do the Superstition Mountains and bring your one bottle of water!
Dale Longbons
