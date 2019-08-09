They call us racists
Editor:
When Democrats and their supporters can’t win a debate with a Republican, based on “facts,” they will call them a “racist.”
In a recent one-week period MSNBC called President Trump a racist 1,925 times. CNN topped that with a whopping 2,268 times.
These people quickly jumped to call the president a racist over his tweet calling out Rep. Cummings’ utterly false allegation that children in detention centers at the border were sleeping in their own feces.
The president’s tweet stated, ”As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the border is clean, efficient, well run, just crowded. Cummings district is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous and filthy place.” There is nothing in this tweet that meets the dictionary definition of racism. Just straight forward “facts.”
Yet the racism claim exploded for about 24 hours — UNTIL, get this, video showing a former Baltimore mayor, who is black, touring that section of Baltimore saying, “Whoa, you can smell the rats” and “What the hell. We should just take all this down!” And then there’s video of Cummings in 1992 calling Baltimore a “drug infested area.”
Ouch! Facts hurt.
It continues; Bernie Sanders on video twice calling the neighborhood a “third world country.” And CNN broadcasted a story about the same neighborhood using language similar to the president’s to describe what they were seeing. Next was a PBS video called “Rat Film” that graphically showed the horrible living conditions in that neighborhood. No one called them a racist!
What the president was saying was; Hey, Congressman, if you want to see real feces, go to Baltimore and fix it. And, what happened to the $16 BILLION the government gave to Baltimore to fix the problem?
Sadly, the overuse of the word “racist” has even invaded local politics in the Arizona Legislative District 6 Senate race. The Phoenix New Times newspaper quotes Republican Senate candidate Wendy Rogers as saying, “I denounce Sylvia Allen’s very racist statement,” regarding incumbent Republican Senator Sylvia Allen’s reference to academic research about American birth rates versus that of South America, during a recent speech.
This rabid use of the word “racist” when none exists, is dulling the senses of the electorate and detracts from true racism. It needs to stop!
Gary P. Morris, chairman, Gila County Republican Committee
Thank you Gary. Telling the truth is the best disinfectant for the misinformation, half-truths and outright lies spun by the demonicrat socialist left wingtip anarchists.
Anyone who has listened to Donald Trump since the day he took the escalator down with his paid mob pretending to clap, knows that Trump is a racist...His own words over and over again are proof that DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST.
If you support Trump, you are supporting racism.
