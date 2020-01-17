Editor:
Sometimes when statements are made that are so outlandish, false and misleading they demand a response. Mayor Morrissey and Councilman Ferris have been engaged in a public smear campaign against the MHA Foundation, Kenny Evans, the RCEA/RCEF, and the Aspire Arizona Foundation. The Payson Newspaper (Common Cents) published on Facebook claims that while they are not affiliated with the mayor or council, they “are answering a call from the public for true news.” The newspaper certainly showcases all of the false and slanderous statements proffered by Morrissey and Ferris.
In the most recent edition, Councilman Ferris questions “how many young Payson High School graduates passionately want to stay in Payson for their collegiate experience? With a graduating high school class of 30, you can figure that one out, not many.”
Let’s set the record straight. Payson High School has a population of approximately 725 students. Last year there were 117 graduating seniors. This year the senior class has 156 students. The Aspire Arizona Foundation provides scholarships to PUSD students (PHS and Payson Center for Success) to take up to three dual-credit courses per semester at no charge. Since Aspire’s founding in 2016, it has helped 349 students earn almost 3,500 college-level credits. Aspire has paid over $161,000 in dual-credit tuition helping students achieve a great head start toward college. Credits earned while in high school here in Payson can eliminate a year or more of college tuition! Those are the facts.
Enough with the false and slanderous statements, if the mayor and councilman want to make a difference then support and contribute to the local organizations that are making a difference. You can make your check out to the Aspire Arizona Foundation!
Peter Kennedy, AAF board member
