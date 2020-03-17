Editor:
A few things I won’t miss when the Trump era ends:
1) The incessant lying;
2) The crass behavior, most particularly the name calling;
3) The casual cruelty toward the less fortunate;
4) The self-glorification;
5) The unwillingness to heed the advice of experts;
6) The millions spent golfing;
7) The obvious disrespect toward people of color;
8) The cynical enrichment of the 1% at the expense of “fellow” citizens;
9) The bias in favor of such autocrats as Kim Jong-Un, Vladimir Putin, the Saudi Dynasty, and Tayyip Erdogan;
10) The virulent attacks upon a “free press,” so reminiscent of dictatorships past and present.
Robert Horne, Pine
