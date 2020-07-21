Editor:
I was in Safeway today, and very pleased to see everyone wearing masks and announcements being made in that regard, however, I witnessed a disturbing incident with a customer. She was wearing a mask, in front of the peach area. She removed her mask picked up a peach and smelled it, put it back down with the other peaches, and then put her mask back on. I commented to her that I did not approve of what she was doing. She looked at me, said she couldn’t smell them without doing that, then said have a good day. I was left feeling horrified.
I reported the customer to service who referred me to the manager. He was very helpful.
I showed him where the peaches were that she handled and he told me they would remove them and clean them again.
What kind of a person does this? And responds that she can’t smell them unless she takes her mask off? There are LIVES at stake here. Where was her common sense?
We need to not only wear masks but we all need to handle ourselves as if all our lives are at stake, first and foremost, which they are. Taking off ones mask to smell a fruit and then NOT take it , but to put it back was horrifying to me. And some of you wonder how this spreads? We all need to think before we act!
Kudos to the manager who was as disturbed as I was and agreed to wash this area of produce again.
I am writing this as a wake up call, to not take the things we always used to do so lightly, but to think before you act.
I take my fruit home, soak and wash it anyway, but I have no idea if the average person does that. In any case, we all need to take precautions.
Please don’t touch what you don’t take, especially produce.
I urge you all to think of others as much as yourself when you are shopping. We are all at risk. Some more than others. It is not asking too much to play it safe all the time right now.
If not for yourself, then for the rest of us around you.
Kaya Kotzen, Payson
