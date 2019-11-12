Editor:
I want to thank the Roundup and Pete Aleshire for the excellent reporting in two very recent articles concerning forest restoration initiatives and needs around Payson and in the Rim Country.
Those articles, “Forest Service offers sweeping plan to save forests” (Oct. 29), and “Restoration crucial to saving Rim Country forests” (Nov. 1), provide a very thorough and readable update on the major project planning work being conducted by the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI) and the United States Forest Service. And they provide that update against the very real example of the fires that have just been burning in nearby California.
It’s all very real and very important to us here. And it won’t be easy to accomplish.
I’ve been involved as a volunteer with the 4FRI effort for about five years now, representing recreational fishing and water conservation interests that have a very direct relation to the human water source and forest issues in Rim Country. In all that time, the Roundup has provided extensive and very informative coverage of the challenges, opportunities, trials and tribulations of making the surrounding forests safe, more productive and more enjoyable for us all.
The two recent articles are really a lead up to a USFS public meeting to be held right here in Payson tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 12. That meeting will present the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Rim Country Project, which covers forest restoration activities on over a million acres of Rim Country around Payson, and will seek public input on those activities.
Everyone living in and around Payson should be taking a great interest in these forest issues and proposals to protect our community and surroundings, so I hope there will be a big turnout tonight. The meeting will be at the new Payson Ranger District building at 1009 East Highway 260, right by the old ranger station site. Time is 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in what I understand will be an open house format.
Joe Miller, Payson Flycasters and Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited
