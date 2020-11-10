Editor:
There are still a few individuals who appear in public places without wearing a mask. These persons fall into three categories: they are suicidal, have no empathy for their fellow human beings, or are just plain stupid. A few unfortunates suffer from more than one of these conditions.
With good counseling most suicides can be prevented and negative attitudes toward others can be altered. But stupid is stupid and will always remain stupid. The only good thing about stupidity is that it is easily recognized by noticing who fails to wear a mask during our pandemic.
Gerald R. Rutz, Payson
(1) comment
Excuse me here Doc, but where do people who have a pre-existing condition and physically can't wear masks fit in on your scale?
It's funny that you are here suggesting people are stupid or suicidal when you don't know their condition. Very understanding.
From a scientific standpoint, you might want to read the box of masks that clearly states that they won't protect you from COVID right on the side. If you think that a piece of fabric over your face will protect you either, you might fit into your scale more than you want to realize.
But keep up the great letter writing work.
Jack
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!