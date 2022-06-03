Do you know what a rifle shot sounds like in a city? It’s not the “boom” one hears when deer hunting in the country; it’s a strange “pop.” I know that from having been amid the University of Texas sniper shooting 56 years ago in Austin. It took 20 years for my PTSD from that terrible carnage to spring forth. Each school shooting reminds me of the 41 people whose lives were ended or forever changed that day, and of the families and friends who suffered the trauma, as did my young sister, of awaiting word of their loved ones. Such emotional scars are far more widespread than the number of victims.
Dad taught me deer hunting. He said that if you haven’t hit your target in 3 shots, you need practice. So what is the rationale for large capacity magazines, for semi-automatic guns that can fire dozens of rounds in moments? Certainly not for hunting. You gun owners surely realize it’s for killing people. Whom do you anticipate killing, and why? As a retired military officer, I don’t think the average citizen needs military firepower unless they anticipate being in combat. Is that your rationale? Perhaps you aren’t really ready for the enduring ghosts of what your actions might mean, or for your wounding or death. Your loved ones certainly aren’t.
I write this letter to my fellow voters, not to legislators who ignore and even oppose citizen appeals to take action about gun safety. They listen to funding sources, not to us. But they are forced to listen when held accountable in elections. I certainly plan to do my part to end this cycle of mass shootings in schools and public places. We don’t need that trauma here.
