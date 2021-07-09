Editor:
A recent letter to the Roundup cites James Madison and other founding fathers as not favoring a true democracy where every citizen has the right to vote. Madison and other Founding Fathers, like Thomas Jefferson and other slave owners, thought only property owning white men should be allowed to vote and that is what the original Constitution states. However, John Marshall, the future chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, stated that the Constitution provides for “a well regulated democracy where no king, or president, could undermine representative government.” (my italics) Later amendments to the Constitution give men of color and all women the right to vote.
I share the writer’s concern that one political party no longer “believe(s) in either liberty or the rule of law.” However, I would argue that the party that consistently suppresses minority rights to vote, persists in trying to remove a lawfully elected president, and condones a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol encouraged by a former president (Mob Rule) is the party that no longer supports either liberty or the rule of law. Recent actions by that party pose the most serious threat to the American experiment in representative democracy since the Civil War.
Robert Hershberger, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!