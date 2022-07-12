I reported a zoning violation to the county by my neighbor. The county confirmed that the property was being used in violation on the zoning ordinance, then something bizarre happened. The zoning compliance officer said they could no longer discuss this with me. I reached out to my supervisor, Mr. Christensen, who said he would not discuss it with me. A few months later via email I was told that the continued use was “approved.” I hired an attorney. Even then, the county would not respond to the statement facts, the evidence to support these facts and applicable conclusions of law in these letters. Now a national organization is involved, and the county will still not respond. Silence.
In the absence of ANY response, I assume the facts as I know them are correct. The barn that Austin Haught built was illegally converted to a bunkhouse. The assessor has no record of this new residential space and several building code violations have been found. The owners have advertised the ability to host over 40 people in a R1 D175 zone! The septic was never increased for this new load, so continued operation is risking our ground water. The property is being used as a retreat center and the large groups destroy the quiet low-density nature of my adjacent property. When you witness an ax throwing contest with 30 participants at your neighbor, you have seen it all.
The owner pays no property tax. The owner is not an IRS registered nonprofit, they are not even registered as a nonprofit with the state of Arizona. They do not meet any of the qualifications for tax exempt status as set forth in the Arizona statutes. We all pay a little more with this removed from our tax base.
Why does a property management company from Queen Creek get such special status? The zoning ordinance does not apply to them? They don’t have to meet the AZ DEQ and county rules for onsite wastewater management? They don’t have to pay any taxes?
Something isn’t right and the fact that the county will not respond, and that Mr. Christensen will not discuss it with me tells me it is time for a change in our county government. We don’t need a supervisor who endorses selectively applying ordinances and refuses to sit down with a resident who has an issue.
