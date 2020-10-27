Editor:
A council is “a meeting for consultation, advise or discussion.” It’s a gathering of equals, where ideas are discussed with an open mind, seeking out the best solution to challenges and opportunities.
We, the public of the town of Payson, have endured two years of the most dysfunctional town council imaginable. There have been two distinct groups in our town council much like our current political disaster within the Senate. Our mayor has had three council members who have followed lock and step with him on almost every decision. Rarely is there a dissenting opinion within this group and this division hurts the town. Every difficult issue discussed has been a four vs. three fight. The mayor and his group of four have circulated emails only amongst themselves. Those four hastily pushed forward to remove the RCEA members from the board illegally, costing the town more than $50,000 in legal fees. They fired the previous town manager with minimal warning. They ran off the town attorney without plan for his replacement. In each of these situations, there was a four vs. three vote right along “party” lines. Why? Sadly, it is because we have a divided town council.
We have a choice in one week — whether we want to continue with the dysfunctional status quo or to pursue a new direction. Mayor Morrissey contributed to the campaign of Mrs. Rose with the expectation that she will replace Mrs. Sterner as the fourth vote in his group, giving him continued power to do whatever he wants without utilizing (or benefiting from) a real council. A vote for Mrs. Schinstock eliminates that monopoly. I’ve known Mrs. Schinstock for seven years and she is someone who is dedicated to the good of others, willing to work with anyone and everyone. She collaborated with many individuals to push forward the turf project at JRE that will benefit students for many years to come. Our town needs more people like Mrs. Schinstock. She sees needs within the town and finds opportunities to make this a better place for everyone. She is a person of outstanding moral character and has the ability and strength to do what is right rather than what is popular. She is a leader. Please join me in voting for Jolynn Schinstock to restore open-minded discussion to our town council and improve our town’s future.
Ben McDowell
