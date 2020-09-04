Editor:
Further to James Bruce’s excellent letter “Remember women’s rights on Election Day” (Aug. 28), the Gila County Libertarian Party urges voters to commemorate the 100th anniversary of enfranchisement of women by actually voting for a woman president in 2020, Jo Jorgensen.
Dr. Jo Jorgensen, a Ph.D. lecturer in psychology at Clemson University, is only the second woman presidential candidate in U.S. history to be on the ballot in all 50 states. And Jo Jorgensen probably agrees with the first, Hillary Clinton, on one and only one thing: “Isn’t it time for a woman president!”
If you’re a Democrat who just can’t bring yourself to vote for Joe Biden, it doesn’t mean you have to vote for Donald Trump.
If you’re a Republican who just can’t bring yourself to vote to re-elect Donald Trump, it doesn’t mean you have to vote for Joe Biden.
If you get your news only from CNN or Fox News, you would never know there is a third presidential candidate on the ballot in all 50 states in 2020: Dr. Jo Jorgensen.
If you believe taxes are too high and government is too big, too wasteful and too intrusive into your daily life, please consider casting your vote for Jo Jorgensen.
For more information on Jo Jorgensen’s presidential campaign, please visit https://jo20.com.
Larry Hoffenberg, secretary/treasurer, Gila County Libertarian Party
