Time to end lockdown
Editor:
There are more compelling reasons every day to lift the Arizona COVID lockdown. A continued lockdown would be unconstitutional, including violating the right of free assembly. The lockdowns were motivated by the initial “2.2 million dead in U.S.” projections of Imperial College. But Imperial College quickly walked back this wild projection, though for some reason the lockdowns were not scaled back in turn.
Nobel laureate Dr. Michael Levitt determined that lockdowns were an overreaction, the death rate is similar to the flu, and the COVID test was too sensitive, detecting harmless “background” virus signatures, and that “many people die WITH coronavirus, not FROM coronavirus.”
The COVID infection and death rates in the many states that never instituted lockdowns are clearly no worse than the rates in the lockdown states. The death rate statistics have been grossly inflated — the most dramatic example in NYC, where over 3,700 deaths of unknown causes were listed as COVID deaths, with no evidence to support that conclusion.
Great news has just come from studies by Stanford and USC, which confirmed that the COVID death rates were 0.10-0.30, comparable to the flu. Georgia and Oklahoma have now lifted restrictions, joining numerous other states that never imposed them in the first place.
Meanwhile, Arizonans are drowning financially due to the lockdowns, with a staggering 20 million unemployment claims filed nationally in recent weeks. These awful trends will only get worse if the lockdown or any part of it, is permitted to continue.
Gerry Treacy, Prescott
