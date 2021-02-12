Editor:
It’s electrifying! The auto business is making revolutionary changes and moving away from the “ice age” (internal combustion engine). Instead of pumping gasoline they are pumping electricity.
The most valuable American auto companies right now are Tesla valued at $802 billion followed by GM at $79 billion and Ford at $45 billion. These companies know in order to be competitive they must meet the demands of their customers — carbon free trucks and cars.
Fortunately, not only auto companies are moving in this direction so are many of our legislators. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) is a bipartisan bill in Congress. If passed in both the House and Senate, it will reduce CO2 emissions by at least 40% in the first 12 years and create 2.1 million new jobs.
Americans support Congress taking action on climate change. With the auto companies leading the way hopefully our elected officials will do the same. It’s time to electrify and leave the “ice age” in our rear-view mirror.
Maggie Kraft, Tempe
