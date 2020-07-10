Editor:
Payson has a problem. Our current mayor and his control of the majority on the town council has taken us down the wrong path as a vibrant community. We have a mayor that is consumed with conspiracy theories to the point that he neglects his job. In these turbulent times, Morrissey has total control of all of the town’s emergency response resources. Instead of keeping us safe, and in his weak-kneed effort to advance his conspiracy narratives, he has fueled false rumors of demonstrators to be bused into our town, causing well meaning citizens to turn out in force to protect us from Morrissey’s phantom threats.
Morrissey rails against an “entrenched power structure,” an “old guard” and a “good old boy” network. Who are these phantom threats? He denigrates the past leadership of our town. This was the leadership that brought us a safe community, great local parks, a secure water supply and a previously stable town government.
Morrissey campaigned on his experience and the promise of transparency. Then he proceeded to break the open meeting laws designed to prevent his backroom political dealings. He limits public comment in the town’s public meetings. He promised a rollback of the sales tax increase. Instead, not only did he fail to roll it back, he denied a council vote to put the issue on the ballot. His promises of “transparency” and “people first” are false flags.
Mr. Morrissey and his cronies are bad for business and bad for Payson. It’s time to make a change. It’s time to make your vote count to save Payson.
Cliff Potts, Payson
