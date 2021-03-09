Editor:
We hear so much these days about the past election and wonder if it was really an honest election or not. There is good reason for the doubt in the minds of many thinking Americans.
Now, put your thinking cap on. We had a presidential candidate in President Trump who canvassed our country many times over, speaking to tens of thousands of his supporters at each of his rallies, sometimes in as many three separate rallies a day. By comparison, we had Joe Biden hiding out in his basement with an occasional visit to a rally, where if you looked closely you might see a hundred or so folks who showed up. Worse yet, he refused to answer any questions. Also, consider his choice of a vice presidential candidate to run with him in the presidential election. His selection of Kamala Harris must have surprised nearly as many Democrats as it did Republicans. Here was a vice presidential candidate with a history of many extreme views, and who was the first candidate to drop out of the Democrat primary race for president because she couldn’t even garner support from as many as 1% of the Democrats.
Were you ready for a surprise when Joe Biden won this election by a landslide, even though Trump received more votes than any incumbent presidential candidate in history? Many folks, including myself, thought; how can this be?
Despite this unbelievable win by Joe Biden, all of our major news outlets continue to assure us that there was no proof of invalid voting in any of the swing states. If I had listened only to all of these liberal news sources that have made honest journalism nearly a lost art, I would probably have just gone on with my life thinking “I just don’t get it.”
Somewhere in my training, I remembered that honest journalists always seek, investigate, and report our news honestly. It was time to look for some honest news reporting where massive allegations of voter fraud may have actually been discovered. Lo and behold, I found balanced reporting from other news sources, often referred to as conservative news networks.
As it turns out, both state constitutions and our federal constitutions were substantially violated to the extent that virtually all swing states illegally made last minute unauthorized changes to the voting processes, making it wide open for extensive voter fraud. Our U.S. Constitution clearly mandates that only the individual legislatures of each individual state have the authority and obligation to establish our voting process. Other state officials, not members of a state legislature, changed voting procedures despite their sacred oaths to support and defend the Constitution.
Perhaps some state legislatures will find their soul and demand a full legislative investigation of the election for which they have both the responsibility and obligation to do so. Imagine what might happen if a careful examination was made by the legislatures of all the ballots, voting equipment, and polling authorities related to this election were to take place.
Will Capistrant, Payson
