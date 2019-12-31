Editor:
Another year, another Best of the Rim voting has come and gone and we all anxiously await the announcement of this year’s winners in over 140 voting categories.
Yes, over 140 categories! The list gets longer and longer every year! And again, restaurants seem to dominate the voting categories. Best breakfast restaurant, best lunch restaurant, best dinner restaurant, best Italian, best pizza, best dessert — and the restaurant categories go on and on and on. Next year, I fully expect to see best ambiance, best silverware and best napkins added to the list.
And how about that choice list of 53 doctors compared to the list of only six nurses? (And one person listed under both!) I have a very strong suspicion that there are many more nurses employed in the Rim Country than doctors.
And why did some categories list out dozens of names to choose from, while others listed none and required the voter to type in a name?
OK, since I’m ranting, I feel I should also offer suggestions for future voting, so I will: 1) Cut down on the number of categories, especially in the food area. 2) List three names in each category (top three vote-getters in the previous year’s voting would be good) followed by a space to write in any other name. 3) Make your lists and check them twice to make sure that listed businesses are still in business.
I look forward to the Feb. 3 announcement of this year’s Best of the Rim winners.
Lynn Johnson
