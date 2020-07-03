Tired of ‘good ole boy’ mentality
Editor:
I just read the website Toxictom.com and I was just amazed by the author’s liberalism and “cronyism” that has plagued the Town of Payson for years.
As a retired law enforcement officer with 30 years of experience, Republican nominee for sheriff in 2004 and former school board member, I have witnessed the “good ole boy” mentality firsthand. They are afraid of change and losing power. Let’s face it — Barbara Underwood and her entourage, which includes Scott Nossek and most likely the mayor candidate, Jennifer Smith, will keep the town under the “good ole boy” form of government.
I hope you the people of Payson are tired of the same people year after year controlling our local government.
I have worked with Tom Morrissey when I was a detective division commander and he was the No. 2 man in the United States Marshals Service for the District of Arizona. Believe me, in a time of crises, I want him as my mayor. He has been there and done that numerous times.
As for the editor of “toxictom” who accused him of creating hysteria when BLM was threatening to protest in Payson. Well “knucklehead” the residents of Payson will not allow anyone to riot or destroy property in our town. That’s why our founders put the Second Amendment No. 2! If you can’t live with that move to Chicago, maybe you will be much safer there!
I’m supporting Tom Morrissey as my mayor. I’m tired of liberals distorting the truth.
Kim Pound, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!