Editor:
After reading the article about Firewise in the July 21 edition and reading a letter from Maggie Corley in the July 24 edition I feel I must respond with a little history lesson.
In 2004 the Willow Fire burned about 120,000 acres in the Mazatzal Wilderness. While working in The Rim Club during the fire, ash was raining down there and all over town and guess what? No catastrophic fire happened within Payson.
Since that time there have been at least three house fires in Chaparral Pines, one of which burned completely to the ground, and again no catastrophic fire happened. Many years ago a fire started between Tyler Parkway and Chaparral Pines and nothing happened. There have been numerous house fires in town in the 21 years I’ve lived here and nothing has happened. A building actually blew up behind Ace Hardware and again nothing happened.
The prevailing winds in Payson are from the southwest. That’s why the fire breaks are on that side of town. A catastrophic fire will never come from the north or east.
The issue I have with the fire chief’s proposal is the fact that 80% of the United States population couldn’t afford an emergency expense of $1,000. What if a senior citizen on a fixed income can’t pay to have a large ponderosa removed? Any ponderosa I’ve ever had to take down to make way for a new home costs at least that much and the town would put a lien on the house? Are you kidding me?
I’m tired of all the scare tactics our fire chiefs have used over the years to make things more expensive for all of us. To Ms. Corley I would suggest if you are that scared of a fire maybe Payson isn’t the place for you. The concrete jungle of Phoenix seems more appropriate.
Rick Sokol, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!