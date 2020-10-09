Editor:
Why do both Morrissey and Deb Rose want to lie about the recall timing? It did not happen after two months in office — it was 8.5 months. If the recall volunteers were given the correct number of required signatures from the county, enough signatures would have been gathered.
It is time to tell the truth — including the fact behind the splash pad. More citizens DO NOT want the splash pad than the people who want it. Put the pad to a vote! Or maybe a petition should be started again for the splash pad.
Deb Rose, does not have my vote. We do not need another person to spread misinformation.
Marjorie Oldenkamp, Payson
