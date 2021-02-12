Editor:
Firstly, please keep your dog on a leash when you are walking it. It’s all too easy for a dog to get spooked and run into traffic. It’s also easier to control or protect them in case of a fight.
Secondly, it’s bad enough to find dog doo in Green Valley Park, but when I was at Walmart recently, there was a big pile in the space next to me! Now this could have come from a stray dog, but then again, it might not have. Please take care of your dog’s business or don’t bother owning one.
Sonya Sandoval, Payson
