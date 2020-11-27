Editor:
Our individual liberties allow citizens of the USA to make choices about their personal health. I choose not to wear a mask and respectfully distance 6 feet or more from others.
Rim Country's businesses are walking a tightrope, staying open in a challenging environment that our country hasn't seen in many decades.
Let's drop the blaming, name-calling and fear and allow others their personal choice.
Tim Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!