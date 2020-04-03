Editor:
Re: Trump leads; Dems complain (March 27 Roundup)
So, the Republican hierarchy sends out talking points to their downstream representatives and we get a baffling letter from their guy in Rim Country dutifully toeing the party line that Trump is a heroic and decisive leader.
But not all of us get our news from Trump-only approved sources. Some of us read widely and remember when Republicans challenged Russians, not sucked up to them. Reagan would never have had three different Russian companies pumping out Facebook memes to help win an election. Never.
Any casual observer would notice that in 2018 Trump gutted the pandemic oversight committee (National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense) begun by Bush 2 during the Sars (or Ebola) epidemics, thus putting us behind the curve when this current virus hit.
One might also remember how Trump called the virus a “Democratic hoax” a few weeks ago and how it took forever for doctors and staff to convince him that this was a real threat to America.
Oh, and he only Friday initiated his defense powers which he could have done two or three weeks ago.
Last week he was telling us to go back to work by Easter “because it’s such a nice day”! A foolhardy action which could have killed thousands.
According to Mr. Morris, Democrats don’t care about the health and welfare of Americans. Really Mr. Morris? A third of the country doesn’t care? Perhaps hiking isn’t the only place Morris gets lost.
Cindy Smith, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!