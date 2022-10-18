Editor:
After spending several days this past week taking in the Tonto Apache Tribe's 50th Anniversary celebration, I was so impressed that I felt the need to share some of my experiences.
After spending several days this past week taking in the Tonto Apache Tribe’s 50th Anniversary celebration, I was so impressed that I felt the need to share some of my experiences.
I started off by attending the Powwow on Friday, Sept. 30, the costumes, dancing, and drums were so moving that I went back again the next day. I had fry bread both days (don’t judge me). I can’t describe how colorful and impressive the dancers’ costumes were.
I had never been to a drone show and the Tribe was putting one on Oct. 6th. Well, 600 drones can put on a very spectacular show. I think my expectations were a little low because there were quite a few wow moments.
By now I was thinking that I have never in my 45 years in Payson seen anything like this week, and I still had the coming weekend. The casino had numerous giveaways this week and more entertainment with food and music.
Two concerts in two days, was another first for me. Scotty McCreery and Clint Black, I had a great time, saw a lot of friends and listened to some great entertainers. To top it off was a firework show at the end that was very impressive. They really outdid themselves with their detail in everything they did.
The tribe and the casino put on almost a week and a half of high-end entertainment that seemingly went off without a hitch. I very much enjoyed the shows and want to thank Tonto Apache Chairman Calvin Johnson, the council, tribe, Mazatzal Hotel & Casino General Manager Hubert Nanty and all of the effort the employees put in to make these wonderful events happen.
Barbara Underwood, Payson council member and resident for 45 years
