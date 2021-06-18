Editor:
Many of you are already familiar with Mr. Robert E. Higginbotham here in Payson. For the many years that I’ve known of him and his wife Melissa, he has always been more than generous with his time and giving to the local community non-profit organizations throughout the town.
Now he continues to extend a helping hand by utilizing his craftsmanship as a jeweler to make inoperable watches treasures for sale by the Tonto Basin Kiwanis Thrift Store.
Donations to the Kiwanis Club of Tonto Basin come in many forms. In this instance the donation comes in the skill and expertise of a man whom many are very fortunate to say that he is a friend or neighbor.
Charles Almendarez, Payson
