Editor:
Just a couple of thoughts ... seems a no-brainer to me that if we open up our economies too soon, we’ll just get hit by the virus again and harder. But, we need to get businesses open and people back to work ASAP and safely. Rock and a hard place.
Also, many, many need the various stimulus checks and loans to keep afloat financially and I’m all for them, but I’m glad my generation won’t have to deal with the mounting deficit and the insurmountable national debt in the future. But, what else are we going to do?
Ned Schall, Payson
