Editor:
As Sawmill Theatres celebrates its 20th anniversary we struggle through the greatest adversity we have ever seen. We hope to be able to weather this storm and can only pray for 2021 to show some rebound. And in the midst of this we find it hard to comprehend the Town of Payson renting the event center to a traveling picture show. Any other year this would not be a problem, but this is crushing in a time when every dollar is important.
I understood the town was here to support local businesses not import competition for people already facing the worst of times.
Craig Triphahn
