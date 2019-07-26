Town needs
a tech school
Once again former mayor Kenny Evans wants to have his name attached to this prep school. Why?
Our students need a tech school, one they can afford, teaching them talents to find real jobs in this town or elsewhere.
The four-year university is a pipe dream and will not help our young people in this crazy world. Far too many four-year graduates are living in the basement of their parents.
People of Payson, does this make any sense to you? I hope not! Another $300 to my budget, well I can’t afford this or even a smaller amount. We seniors (most) are maxed out. The water company with the high rates really took a toll on my budget.
Ballfields, yes, that will bring income to hotels, food, gas stations, etc. That was good for them, what about the rest of us?
Our children need someone to speak for them. They want and need an education that will provide all of them with a future. City council, make this happen for them!
Mr. Evans is correct when he said “We are culturally and environmentally rich and land poor.”
City council and people of Payson we need to put this land to better use. Bring in a tech school for our young people. Please.
Helen Martin, Payson
