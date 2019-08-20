Town needs change
Editor:
The majority of the town council is spot on. This town needs change.
For years the town manager has kept the town workers on the bottom while he enjoyed $10k raises along with his lawyer and his administration while the workers stay happy on the bottom.
The people of this town are sick of seeing $100k-plus salaries in government secure jobs while they struggle and the only reason they can pay $100k jobs is off of our increased sales tax and grocery tax.
It’s time we the people vote on salary caps and the grocery tax . After all, we the people pay their huge salaries.
Dave Golembewski, Payson
(1) comment
Well stated Dave. This exactly the theme we heard over, and over, and over again last year when gathering signatures for the successful Propositions 401 and 402. Folks want a change from the failed policies of the past several decades. The are REALLY upset at the 42% increase in the town's sales tax rate that they were never allowed a vote on. The the grocery tax is the most onerous tax I have ever seen! Yes, it's time for some changes in the same old, same old good 'ol boy government.
