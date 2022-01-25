Recently the Town of Payson has spent tens of thousands of dollars on studies for new buildings; fire and police stations, town hall, swimming pool, water slide and even a charging station in Green Valley Park for electric cars. How many Payson residents have expensive electric cars? Meanwhile the town population has stayed in the 16K +/- range for the last 10 years. The need for these studies?
The Mogollon Health Alliance (MHA) is now building a $2 million to $3 million park and wants the Town of Payson to manage and pay for operating the park once completed. If MHA has the money to build the park they must have the money to pay for managing its daily operations. Otherwise, why build it in the first place? If MHA now wants some renumeration for its operation they should setup a member structure similar to the Rim Club or Chaparral Pines and sell annual minimal cost memberships for unlimited use to both Payson citizens and non-citizens who want to use the park.
Any extra money the town might have should be used for much needed major repair/replacement of arterial streets within the town.
MAJOR REPAIRS NEEDED:
W. Bonita Street, (Beeline to S. Meadows)
W. Wade Lane, (W. McLane to S. Colcord)
S. Colcord Road, (W. Longhorn to W. Main Street)
E. Malibu Drive, (Beeline to N. Easy Street)
Phoenix Street, (south of Mud Springs Road)
McLane Road, (Airport Road to Main Street)
Any extra money beyond should more importantly be used to pay down the town debt to the police and fireman’s pension funds, not a park!
The current split town council cannot effectively manage the town much less a multi-million dollar park!
What do you think of the taxpayers or voters being able to vote on say the grocery tax and where it may be applied if passed . I’d like a new park rec center pool and pond but I also agree on the Peoples vote and lessen the burden on the council to make all the decisions for us ??
f you take the time to read the Town of Payson FY 2021 -2022 budget and the CIP (Capital Improvements Plan) FY 2020-2021 you would recognize this the most road conscious spending plan ever untaken by any council in the towns history. I am encouraged the town is heading in a good fiscal direction after reading both. I would recommend the author and readers do the same. Here is the link. https://www.paysonaz.gov/Departments/finance/reports.html
