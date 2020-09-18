Editor:
When will the Town of Payson mandate that homeowners remove trees and brush away from their homes and trim trees on their lots?
I have asked to cut down trees that were 10 feet from my house, and the city would not grant me a permit. I have a neighbor whose lot looks like a jungle, her trees actually touch her house and several more trees between our houses are so large that branches overhang my house as well. I can’t get anyone to trim the branches over my house because the tree trimmers want access to my neighbor’s tree to climb and trim branches over my house, and my neighbor will not allow them on her lot. The branches are too high to reach without climbing the trees.
What is it about the town administrators that they don’t understand about forest fires? Several towns have already been burnt to the ground because people have allowed trees and brush to grow without any maintenance.
My neighbors have so much growth around their houses that if any one of our houses catches fire, there will be no stopping the fire, and all of Payson will burn down.
If the town administrators think it is too expensive for homeowners to clear their lots, everyone in Payson will be out of a job and home when the whole town burns down.
I have pictures of the jungle around my house, if you want those as well.
Edoardo Campini
