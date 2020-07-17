Editor:
I keep seeing signs that I find very “toxic” as I drive around our beautiful town. Whoever is doing this “ToxicTom” should stop trying to smear and instead allow each candidate to stand on their own merit and what they believe is right. I’m always suspicious of those that damage others’ reputations to try to get what they want.
Shannon Branstetter, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!