Their political signs appear at nearly every major street corner in Payson.
Who are they? The Arizona Corporation Commission lists the applicants for Better Payson, LLC to be Cliff Potts, who is a MHA board member and James Feezor, both local real estate agents. Their recent half-page political ad in the Payson Roundup contains slanderous allegations against the current Mayor Tom Morrissey and Councilor Janell Sterner. If you believe these two gentlemen, good luck!
In a recent letter to the editor, Kenny Evans, former mayor and MHA president, called for mutual respect and goodwill between Payson residents. Does this not include all MHA board members?
Prior to Mayor Morrissey, Payson has had a reputation of small town “Good Ole Boy Politics” which the current mayor has attempted to correct.
So, voters beware! Many older voters who migrated to Rim Country to enjoy their latter years should not have to put up with small town political turmoil.
VOTE for Tom Morrissey for mayor, and for council, Janell Sterner, Debora Rose, Jolynn Schinstock, Scott Nossek or Dave Golembewski.
The moral status of social and political unrest in the USA is at a historical low.
Let’s not let this happen to Payson.
Jim Hippel, Payson
