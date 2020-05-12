Editor:
It was a Thursday afternoon when I pulled into the Walmart parking lot. As soon as I rounded the bend my mouth dropped open. It was RVs as far as I could see. I have been here for 15 years and never ever saw anything like that. Needless to say I turned around and left.
They keep saying we do not want a bypass because it brings business to Payson. I do not agree with that at all. Everyone was so sure that Flagstaff was going to become a ghost town when they put the freeway in. Look at it now. Take a lesson Payson.
Gary Altman, Payson
