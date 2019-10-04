Traffic problem
Editor:
There still will be a traffic problem on the east side of Payson even if the entrance to the proposed Community Center Partners prep school is at the blocked University Way location. This entrance is only about 500 feet east of the Mud Springs Road roundabout.
Traffic from the Valley will still try to bypass 87 north on weekends and holidays in order to get to Highway 260 going east. Traffic will not move faster along this bypass because the bottleneck is caused by the east exit of Star Valley where the 260 goes from two lanes down to one lane. This problem can only be fixed by increasing the exit to two lanes.
A possible interim solution could be to make the University Way entrance a gated entrance for prep school students only.
Bob Sumegi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!