A disastrous epoch in our country’s history was launched with Biden’s election, yielding one disaster of epic proportion after another. His furtive agenda is so transparent that I can’t believe any Democrat isn’t embarrassed to defend him.
The day traitor Joe closed the XL pipeline is the day the economic slide began. Seems it’s OK to give Putin the green light with the Nordstream pipeline but we, who create cleaner fossil fuel energy than the Russians, must again become captive to foreign oil producers. I’d love for someone to explain to me why Americans must bear the financial burden of saving the world from global warming. Until Russia, China, India, and a few others pony up with the same vigor Joe pursues this with, it’s a waste of effort and financial resources. The Paris Accord is a sham because these countries are not the ones choking us.
Although most of the time it appears Joe is stupid, he (or whomever it is pulling the puppet strings) has a nefarious though clever plot to choke us at the gas pump. He and Pete Buddawhatever, want the prices to go so high that people will be forced to buy electric vehicles. So, the people the Dems are always placing under their wing, that can least afford expensive vehicles, are the ones getting squeezed. For this to actually combat emissions most of the drivers in the U.S. would have to make the switch to electric. There are not enough electric vehicles built or that can be built in time to make Joe’s pipe dream a reality.
Our biggest problem is that Joe, like Putin, has no reverse gear. It is so crystal clear that again becoming energy independent not only saves us from gas price strangulation it also reverses the horrible inflation we are now enduring. Joe would rather keep his boot on the necks of the people than admit he muffed it with his ridiculous war on the oil and gas industry. Fossil fuels need to be thoughtfully reduced. We can’t solve the problem overnight.
The inexplicable dedication of the Dems to give Iran billions of dollars to make them a nuclear super power may make my case against his energy policy moot. His spineless actions and miscalculations will make us rife for takeover by any number of bad actors around the world that hate us. Oh, and he has Putin negotiating the Iran deal. Nuts!
