Editor:
The Payson Lions Club works to clean trash from shoulder sections of Highway 260 east of Payson and are proud to help keep our community looking good.
However, we note that the Highway 87 section south of town continues to have enormous amounts of trash along the shoulders. This embarrassing sight surely leaves our visitors, even if much may be due to transient travel, with a bad impression of our town and its citizens as they travel back to Phoenix.
ADOT must do something to enable a safe cleanup as it is too dangerous for volunteers like our Lions Club members to venture onto the narrow shoulders to conduct such a cleanup. Perhaps the Town of Payson could be a strong advocate for getting on with this task.
Bill Davis, Lions Club of Payson
