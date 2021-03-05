Editor:
It’s terrible to read that 4.5 tons of trash accumulated along our scenic highways. Goes to show how people have little or no consideration for their environment.
I found out recently that many people don’t know the rules about hauling brush and trash. It might have served as a reminder if Myndi Brogdon had mentioned the littering rules. I understand brush is supposed to be covered with a tarp. Also it doesn’t help the situation when she made a point of saying ADOT doesn’t enforce the rules. Why make rules if you don’t make them available to the public and further don’t enforce them.
Thank you ADOT for cleaning the highways last week. That effort has enhanced our view of the beautiful Rim Country.
Lynn Andrew
