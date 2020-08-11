Editor:
This letter concerns Arizona’s DUI law. Currently the Arizona legal BAC is still .08 or under. UNLESS an officer feels in his opinion you are “impaired to slightest degree.” In which case you are taken in handcuffs to the police station for a blood test, car towed, driver’s license suspended for at least 90 days by ADOT. You’ll have a court case that’ll take months because the blood tests come back in two months at the earliest. Please just treat Arizona’s DUI law as 0.0 BAC, no exceptions!
Harold Britten, Payson
